iOS 17.2 Beta Allows Users To Change Notification Sounds

iOS 17.2 beta 4 was just released, and it adds a feature that most Apple users have been wanting for a long time. Now, users will be able to change the default notification alert sound.

Under ‘Sounds & Haptics,’ a new ‘Default Alerts’ section appear, which allows the user to choose the sound they wish to hear for all incoming notifications. This excludes texts, mail alerts, and calendar alerts, as these already have customisation options.

This is the first time Apple is offering an interface for users to tweak the default notification sound. All text tones available can also be used for the default notification sound.

Also available is the option to change the default haptic feedback. In iOS 17, Apple changed the haptic alert, and now, if users please, they can change it back, customise it with the new software update.

