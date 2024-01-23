iOS 17.3 Released With Highly Anticipated Security Feature

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17.3, has been released, and it come equipped with a new feature designed to prevent thieves from stealing a phone, and quickly accessing anything stored to iCloud, along with bank and email accounts.

Instead of relying on the lock screen passcode to unlock the phone, Stolen Device Protection requires the owner to scan their fingerprint or use Face ID when performing certain actions, including seeing saved passwords.

It also introduces a waiting period for more sensitive actions, including changing an Apple ID password or iPhone passcode.

Apple says in the update note, “Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication” before the action can be completed.

The iPhone will only require this extra layer when the owner is away from “familiar locations such as home or work.”

To turn the feature on, the user needs to go to the Settings app, select Face ID & Passcode, enter the device passcode, and toggle the feature on.

Additionally, Apple is also bringing collaborative playlists to iOS 17.3, and macOS 14.3 Sonoma, which allows users to join and contribute to playlists in the Apple Music app.

The company is also adding the ability to stream content to TVs in select hotels.

