iOS 17.3 To Arrive Next Week With Highly Anticipated Feature

Apple has confirmed the latest software update, iOS 17.3, will be made available next week, and will come with the expanded AirPlay feature promised in 2023.

With iOS 17.3 installed, users will gain the ability to cast content to supported hotel room TVs, a feature that was announced as a collaboration with LG during WWDC 2023.

AirPlay for Hotels will provide users the opportunity to securely sync with TVs via a QR code, which would immediately set up access to streaming, screen mirroring, photo casting, and more.

The QR code doesn’t require additional logins to smart TV apps, and there is no need to download extra apps.

“AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels.”

LG said, “LG Electronics and Apple worked together to ensure that AirPlay will be as easy to use as when at home. Guests will connect their iPhone or iPad securely to the LG smart hotel TV by simply scanning a unique QR code. With no logins or passwords to remember and no separate app to download, this will be the simplest way for a hotel to enable guests to access their personal entertainment apps and accounts on the big screen in their room.”

Other new iOS 17.3 features include advanced Stolen Device Protection, and collaborative Apple Music playlists.

The arrival confirmation was made as part of an announcement of a Black Unity Collection Apple Watch band and wallpaper.