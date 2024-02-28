iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18

According to sources, all iPhone models that currently support iOS 17 will have the ability to upgrade to iOS 18.
Usually, one or more models drop off the compatibility list as Apple upgrades to a higher iOS. Last year, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus couldn’t upgrade to iOS 17.
A full roster of support means that iPhones going back six years, to the iPhone XS, will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 18, set to arrive in September this year.
The list of compatible iPhones, according to sources, is as follows:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
The upcoming iPhone 16 range is expected to come with iOS 18 onboard.
This information has yet to be confirmed by Apple itself, however, a November report suggested Apple will have a “compelling” iOS 18 update in store.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states, “In light of that, Apple is treading carefully, which helps explain the recent delay. By pausing work on iOS 18 — along with iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and other next-generation operating systems — engineers could spend a week focused exclusively on rooting out glitches.”
