iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18

According to sources, all iPhone models that currently support iOS 17 will have the ability to upgrade to iOS 18.

Usually, one or more models drop off the compatibility list as Apple upgrades to a higher iOS. Last year, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus couldn’t upgrade to iOS 17.

A full roster of support means that iPhones going back six years, to the iPhone XS, will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 18, set to arrive in September this year.

The list of compatible iPhones, according to sources, is as follows:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

The upcoming iPhone 16 range is expected to come with iOS 18 onboard.

This information has yet to be confirmed by Apple itself, however, a November report suggested Apple will have a “compelling” iOS 18 update in store.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states, “In light of that, Apple is treading carefully, which helps explain the recent delay. By pausing work on iOS 18 — along with iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and other next-generation operating systems — engineers could spend a week focused exclusively on rooting out glitches.”