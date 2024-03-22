iPad Pro Leak Hints At Ultra Slim Bezels

The upcoming iPad Pro models are tipped to be much thinner, according to Apple leaker Instant Digital, who claimed on Weibo that the Pad Pro (2024) 11-inch will feature a 7.12mm-thick screen frame while the 12.9-inch model’s frame will be 7.08mm thick.

A report by Trusted Reviews indicates that, according to calculations by MacRumors, these figures may reveal that the new iPad Pro bezels will be 10 to 15% thinner than previous iPad Pro models released over the past six years.

MacRumours also points out that since Apple is transitioning to OLED displays, the swap will allow for a major change to the overall thickness of the device.

The report also suggests that the new iPad Pro range could feature Apple’s latest M3 chip, a landscape front camera, rear camera design tweaks, with MagSafe wireless charging possibly included in the mix.

Updates to the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are also expected.

It is widely rumoured that the new iPad Pro models will be announced later this month or early in April.

