Renowned analyst and Apple commentator, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicts the new iPhone 12 will ship without a complementary set of earphones and power adapter, dubbed an ‘eco-friendly move’ which will lift product margins.

Kuo speculates Apple will sell a new 20W charger with USB delivery separately. Production of the current 5W and 18W model chargers is also expected to cease.

Commentators claim Apple will position its decision to drop the free accessories as an eco-friendly move to consumers.

Others claim removing the complementary accessories will offer better price competition, amid higher manufacturing costs for its first 5G-supported handsets.

Disclosed in a research note obtained by MacRumours , British Bank Barclays agrees with Kuo that the iPhone 12 will not come with a free set of earphones.

The analysts reportedly also heard rumblings from Apple suppliers that the iPhone 12 will only include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, not a full power adapter.

Barclays claims mass production of the iPhone 12 is around four to six weeks behind schedule versus the same time last year, prompting speculation the handsets may only ship to consumers several weeks after unveiling.

The news comes as Apple continues to grapple with pressure from the European Union for the development of a common universal charger compatible with both Android and iPhones.