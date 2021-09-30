X

A lot of new hardware can have early issues, but some users who embraced the iPhone 13 in its first couple of weeks are reporting it can be erratic in responding to touch, at times failing to do what it’s directed when tapped or swiped.

As this glitch only happens sporadically, some users may not have noticed it, so it isn’t yet apparent if it’s a fault in the actual hardware or something to do with the recent iOS 15 update.

Still, the reports say the problem can occur almost anytime, from playing games or switching apps, to tap-to-wake or even using the phone normally.

Apple has also had to update iOS 15 after a bug was stopping some users using “unlock my Apple Watch” on their iPhone 13.
The new iPad Mini is also copping some flak for a display issue that’s being called “jelly scrolling”.

This refers to when it seems like half the screen is refreshing slower than the other, though Apple have come out saying it isn’t an issue and that it is normal for LCD displays.

