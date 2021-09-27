iPhone 13 Face ID Won’t Work After Third-Party Repairs

A YouTuber dedicated to showing how to repair various aspects of smartphones has discovered that if you replace your iPhone 13 screen with a new one, Face ID will stop working.

According to Phone Repair Guru, you can replace the iPhone 13 microphone, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor without issue, but the minute you switch out the glass, you will lose Face ID support – a notification warning: “Important Display Message. Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display.”

This will further anger Right to Repair proponents, who are already outraged after Apple’s training videos leaked. This videos teach authorised Apple repair centre staffers how to dissuade customers from opting for third-party repairs.