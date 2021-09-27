iPhone 13 Face ID Won’t Work After Third-Party Repairs

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

A YouTuber dedicated to showing how to repair various aspects of smartphones has discovered that if you replace your iPhone 13 screen with a new one, Face ID will stop working.

According to Phone Repair Guru, you can replace the iPhone 13 microphone, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor without issue, but the minute you switch out the glass, you will lose Face ID support – a notification warning: “Important Display Message. Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display.”

This will further anger Right to Repair proponents, who are already outraged after Apple’s training videos leaked. This videos teach authorised Apple repair centre staffers how to dissuade customers from opting for third-party repairs.

 

LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
728x90 7 iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
Leaderboard 728x90 1 iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
728x90 iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
ARL0458 Arlo Pro 4 Oct21 Banner 728x90 V2 scaled iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
728 x 90 iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
728x90 Leaderboard iPhone 13 Face ID Wont Work After Third Party Repairs
Previous Post

Amazon Release Echo Studio With Billie Eilish's Face On It

Fetch TV Adds ABC iView

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Takes On LG With New OLED TV
in 'Display and TV'
Two-Face LG Notebook Put To The Test
in 'Archive'
Netflix Enables Faster/Slower Playback Speeds
in 'Display and TV'