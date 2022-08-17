iPhone 14 Available In Less Than A Month

Apple is planning to unveil the new iPhone 14 line on September 7, according to insiders.

This is a week earlier than last year’s iPhone launch, which saw four iPhone 13 variations announced.

Retail employees have been told to prepare for a major product release on September 16, similar to last year’s ten-day turnover between announcement and the product hitting shelves.

Apple’s iPhone 14 announcement will likely be alongside three Apple Watch models, and a number of new Macs.

Apple has reportedly delayed the release of new iPads until at least October, to line up with a refresh of the iPadOS.

The company will unveil four variations: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is ditching the 5.4-inch iPhone 14 Mini, and added the 6.7-inch Max.

Design wise, the phone is tipped to look very similar to the iPhone 14 — unverified video footage shows this to be true — although the front-facing camera cutout will be replaced with a pin-hole for the camera and a pill-shaped hole for facial recognition sensors. The camera will see the biggest upgrade: Pro models will gain a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors.

The two Pro models will have a faster chip, while the regular models will retain the A15 chip.