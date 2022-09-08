iPhone 14 Range Sports Apple’s Best Cameras, Battery Life To Date

Apple has unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 14 range over night, with a slew of revolutionary features across the four models: the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The main selling point is the cameras, both in terms of the hardware and software, but there are a number of other impressive and useful feature, including ‘car crash detection’, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Let’s start with the top-end models.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

The first thing you’ll notice about the two top-end phones, isn’t that they each boast a huge 48MP camera, but that the dreaded notch is gone, replaced with a pill-shaped bar for the Face ID sensors and selfie camera. Apple is loftily naming this pill the ‘Dynamic Island’.

Both phones retain the same size as the previous generations — 6.1-inch for the Pro, and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max — but the Dynamic Island changes sizes depending on which feature you use it for, like Face ID, or FaceTime calls, giving over more real estate to the screen.

Speaking of the screen, the Super Retina XDR display now sports 1,600 nits brightness, with this expanding to 2,000 nits when in direct sunlight. Apple claims “up to 2x brighter in the sun”, which will be interesting to put to use. Both phones boast 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi.

There’s also an Always-On display that won’t drain the battery, due to refresh rates of a super-low 1Hz, and a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide panel for dimming in low-power mode.

In addition, the A16 Bionic chip, which we go into more depth below, uses less power than its predecessor. Apple is promising 23 hours of video playback, with a fast-charge giving 50 per cent battery in just half an hour.

Storage ranges from 128GB all the way to 1TB for both models.

Camera-wise, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sport 48MP main cameras, with ultrawide and telephoto cameras both remaining at 12MP.

The main camera features a quad-pixel sensor, and a new 2X zoom mode which uses the middle 12 megapixels from the main sensor to literally zoom, like an analogue camera, meaning full-resolution shots without the usual blocky problems from digital zoom.

The software is also a lot smarter, especially when combined with the A16 Bionic chip.

The ProRAW mode can snap uncompressed 48MP photos, and 4K video at 30 frames per second. The A16’s Neural Engine stabilises video when moving at speed, say when filming out a window on a bumpy road.

At a base level, these will enable higher resolution photos with more detail and better low-light photography. But there’s more to this than a simple specs boost.

Although the telephoto and ultrawide camera are still 12MP, they both offer vast improvements over the iPhone 13 thanks to savvy software and hardware updates.

The telephoto camera now offers 6X optical zoom, 1.4 µm pixels for a crisper shot, while the front-facing camera has an ƒ/1.9 aperture for superior performance in varied light sources. It also (finally) has an auto-focus feature.

The Photonic Engine gives low-lighting boosts across the board: two times for the main telephoto and front-facing camera, and three times for the ultrawide. Nine LEDs boost this further, with the new Adaptive True Tone Flash’ offering better flash lighting in low-light.

A16 Bionic

Apple’s much touted A16 Bionic chip uses a 4nm processor, with six high-performance CPU cores (plus two efficiency cores) that Apple claims makes the A16 40 per cent faster than any existing chip.

The 5-core GPU allows for 50 per cent more memory bandwidth, while the aforementioned 16-core Neural Engine works in tandem with the GPU and CPU to perform an insane 4 trillion operations for every photo you take, and 17 trillion operations per second.

The high-performance cores also use 20 per cent less power compared to the A15 Bionic’s performance cores.

Unfortunately, the A16 Bionic chip didn’t make it to the two lower-end iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

The two lower-end iPhone 14 models don’t sport the A16 chip as previously rumoured, sticking with the A15 (with a 5-core GPU) but they do have some decent upgrades from the 13.

Like with the pricier models, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus sports a 6.7 inch screen. Both phones have Apple’s Super Retina XDR OLED display, with HDR brightness of 1,200 nits.

Also like the Pros, the cameras have been given a decent upgrade, with the new 12MP main camera sporting a larger sensor, at 11.9 microns, giving an oddly-specific 49 per cent improvement in low-light.

The front camera is also 12MP, with f/1.9 aperture, the long-awaited auto-focus, and improved low light performance.

The Photonic Engine similarly offers double the improvement in low light for front camera, and ultra-wide camera shots, and 2.5X bigger pictures with the main camera.

Like the Pros, there is an Action mode for advanced stabilisation, although without the A16, this may be a lesser feature on the 14 and Plus.

Battery life peaks at 26 hours video playback for the Plus, which Apple says is the best battery performance in an iPhone yet, and 20 hours for the iPhone 14

Storage ranges from 128GB to 512GB.

iOS 16 – Now With Crash Detection

Much like the Fall Detection on the Apple Watch Series 8, Crash Detection will detect when you are in a severe car crash, then call 000 and notify your emergency contacts.

Apple has used over one million driving hours to perfect this feature. According to the company, this uses a number of different elements: a high g‑force accelerometer senses extreme accelerations or decelerations up to 256Gs; a high dynamic range gyroscope monitors drastic changes in a car’s orientation; the barometer can detect pressure changes caused by deploying airbags; and the microphone identifies the extreme sound levels of a collision.

There’s also Emergency SOS which uses satellite technology to connect you to emergency services when you’re out of cellular range. This feature may not be available in Australia initially – this is unclear.

Apple Fitness+ will also come to the iPhone 14, even without an Apple Watch.

Pricing and Availability

All four models are available for pre-order from 10pm tomorrow (September 9), AEST. All will be available to buy from September 16, expect for the 14 Plus, which is available from October 7.

The iPhone 14 starts from $1,399.

The iPhone 14 Plus starts from $1,579

The iPhone 14 Pro starts from $1,744

The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from $1,899

For the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’re looking at a cool $2,769.