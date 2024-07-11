iPhone 16 Pro Models To Get Charging Boost

New leaks have suggested the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will gain improvements in charging rates.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can reach 27W with a cable, or 15W with MagSafe wireless charging.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will reportedly see the wired support increased to a max of 40W, and MagSafe wireless charging reach up to 20W.

It’s important to note that these are peak rates and won’t be achieved for long throughout the charging process.

It’s unclear how increasing these peaks will affect the charging time for these phones.

The tipster who leaked this information claims the reasoning behind the higher peak rate charging is to compensate for upcoming increases in battery capacity.

A leak from around a year ago suggested the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would get these exact improvements and would use stacked battery technology.

This technology allows for higher capacities and longer lifespans.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled in September, alongside the other models in the range, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.