iPhone 17 Pro Case Leak Reveals New Camera Bar Design

Newly leaked case renders of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro suggest Apple may be introducing a redesigned rear panel featuring a prominent camera bar.

Shared by reliable tipster Majin Bu, the images reveal a larger camera cutout accommodating three image sensors, a LiDAR scanner, and a flash module, resembling the visor-style bar seen in Google’s Pixel series.

The leak also hints at a dual-tone finish, with the camera module in a darker shade contrasting against the phone’s body.

Two possible colour variants of the device appeared in the images, one in dark grey and another in white.

Matching protective cases were also shown in various colours, including light blue, green, purple, grey, and off-white.

However, this design contradicts recent claims from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reported in his Power On newsletter that the dual-yone aesthetic is not in Apple’s current plans and that the camera layout is likely to remain similar to previous models.

With no official confirmation yet from Apple, the leaked renders offer an early, but unverified, glimpse into what could be a visual shift in the iPhone’s design.

