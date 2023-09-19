iPhone Back Glass Now Cheaper To Replace

Apple has not only made it easier for users to replace iPhone back glass themselves or by service providers but cheaper by around $600 from last year, say reports.

The pricing has been drastically changed for back glass repair on an iPhone 15 Pro, which is now $275, whereas for the iPhone 13 Pro, the repair cost is $879—almost the cost of a new iPhone.

Now, Apple consumers with busted phones have more cost-effective repair options and can choose between the repairing broken back glass themselves, which Apple says is now easier for new models, taking the phone to service providers, or buying the new iPhone 15.

Apple Self-Service Repair began in 2021, but the Right to Repair Right option started last year and stems from a California bill.

In a 9to5 Mac’s report, they say the Apple iPhone 15 Back Glass replacement is now straightforward and specifically useful for iPhones with broken glass because of accidents or a deliberately damaged device.

This feature was announced last year, but Apple almost mentioned it in passing, just like at this year’s annual Apple launch event where the only difference is the tech giant said the iPhone 15 series’ back glass is simpler to swap out primarily due to its so-called “new internal chassis architecture” applied to the device.

Apple’s move to embrace the self-repair culture stems from the California Right to Repair bill aiming to boost accessibility and sustainability, but it wasn’t always so.

Previously, Apple condemned self-repairs and leveraged its Apple Authorized Service Program (AASP) for all repairs to its products.

Now it appears Apple has read the room and will allow users to take more control of their iPhone repairs and how they would like to execute them while ensuring the device remains intact.