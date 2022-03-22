iPhone SE 3 5G Reviews Scream Average

It seems Apple’s latest midrange smartphone, the iPhone SE 3, is getting responses that are equally thrilled as they are disappointed.

While fans of the budget powerhouse were excited at the idea of a complete redesign, it would be hard for even the likes of Sherlock Holmes to spot the aesthetic differences between it and its older brother, the iPhone SE 2.

The best thing about the new phone is its insanely powerful A15 Bionic processor chip, which is also found in the Apple flagship phone, the iPhone 13 Pro. For a budget smartphone to have the same processing power as the company’s crown jewel is pretty impressive. This alongside 5G capabilities make the SE 3 wicked fast in all aspects.

Just as excellent is the battery life. The iPhone SE 2 had ample battery life for a phone in its price range, usually just enough to make it through a day. The iPhone SE 3 however claims to be less power hungry thanks to the more efficient A15 Bionic. Users can expect an extra 2 hours when actively watching videos, 15 for stored playback and 10 for streamed feedback. Furthermore, users can enjoy audio playback for a whopping 50 hours, 10 more than its predecessor.

However, it seems that rather than address the areas in which the SE 2 fell short, Apple have further strengthened what was already strong.

The biggest and most immediate issue is the screen. There is absolutely an argument to say that the small screen is practical, accessible and differentiates the iPhone SE 3 from other phones in the smartphone range, both premium and budget. However, the phone is fitted with a 4.7-inch LCD screen with a 750x1334p resolution. This is rather disappointing compared to even phones much cheaper, such as the Poco X4 Pro 5G, which boasts a gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED, with 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ Resolution.

As previously mentioned, the design is a tad outdated too. It resembles the much older iPhone 8, which was already a spitting image of the iPhone 6. Disappointed comments flooded pages such as MacRumors.com.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with Apple’s latest release, in fact it seems to be quite a fantastic device, it seems that overall, based on the hype generated among fans as well as the offerings from competitors in the same price bracket, the iPhone SE 3 falls a little short. Prices start at $615 AUD.