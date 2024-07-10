iPhone’s Google Maps To Get New Update

Google Maps iPhone users will be getting an update soon which is set to provide a warning when the user goes over the speed limit while driving.

Spotted by users in India, the update is set to roll out to other countries, and will apply on iOS and CarPlay.

When the driver goes over the speed limit, Google Maps will now change the colour on the on-display speedometer, warning the driver to slow down.

Screen Shot 3 1 iPhone’s Google Maps To Get New Update

“If the Speed Limits feature is available in your location, the speedometer in the app will let you know if you’re driving too fast. The speed indicator will change colours if you go over the speed limit.”

Google also revealed the speed indicators should only be used for informational purposes, not as a replacement for the in-car speedometer.

This update is arriving over five years after Android users received the update.

To check for the new feature, users can head to Settings > Navigation > Driving Options, within the Google Maps app.

The feature has been available within the Android app since 2019.

