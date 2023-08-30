iRobot Announces New Roomba 2 In 1 Cleaners

iRobot have announced new two in one Roomba cleaners, able to vacuum and mop, following the Combo j7+ from last year.

The Roomba Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ versions now have a pair of exchangeable bins instead of switching between two functions during a cleaning run.

They contain a Roomba dust holder, and another with a water tank and mopping pad, and have been deemed “swap and mop” by iRobot.

Yes, it adds an extra manual step, but it has been promised to be an upgrade in some areas, including the capacities for both bins to be larger.

Once the sweeping run has finished, the models will detect when it comes time for mopping, and head ‘home’ to drop off the dust, prior to requiring the user to switch the bins. Even with the water bin on board, there is still a lot of suction to lift up dislodged dirt.

In a press release, iRobot claimed, “When it’s time to mop, just swap in the Roomba Combo bin filled with water or a compatible cleaning solution and the robot will automatically detect it’s time for a combination clean.”

“The Roomba Combo j5+ will then instantly transform into a robot vacuum that also mops, employing its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, an Edge-Sweeping Brush and mopping pad to tackle debris, dirty footprints and dust.”

There doesn’t appear to be any fancy cleaning technology beside a mopping pad, and some are wondering whether it has the pressure required to shift more stubborn stains.

Neither have a retractable mop for automatically avoiding wetting carpets, however the user can create no-mop zones for the j5+ through the companion app.

The i5+ has been claimed as best for homes/rooms with only hard flooring, and doesn’t support no-mop zones.

The j5+ was designed as an all floor vacuum, as well as a hard floor vacuum and mop.

While the vacuum bin is installed the device “employs power-lifting suction and its unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes to a mix of floor types” to pick up everything. Upon detecting a bigger mess, it will spend extra time in the area.

Debris ends up emptied into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which has been noted to hold up to 60 days worth in a disposable bag.

The j5+ can transition into a robot mop once the bin is swapped, which can be filled with water or cleaning solutions. It will automatically know when ready to mop.

The j5+ will learn over time the rooms of the home as well as personal cleaning preferences. It’s been claimed to recognise over 80 common objects including toilet bowls, litter boxes, and dishwashers. It has also been designed to avoid solid pet waste.

They can be paired with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, or Siri, and cleaning can also happen on demand. The Roomba Combo j5+ has been tipped to understand over 600 voice commands.

The Roomba Combo i5+ is “ideal for smaller homes with mostly hard floor surfaces.” It converts to a hard floor vacuum and mop after switching bins, and users can create a Smart Map and label room names for directed room cleanings, with support for voice commands. It will return to base for recharges and can empty up to 60 days worth of debris.

It does however lack the camera for advanced obstacle recognition and avoidance.

Both are available for pre-order on iRobot.com in North America now, and will also be available for pre-sale at select retailers on September 3rd.

The i5+ is already available in Europe, and the j5+ is expected to roll out in September. Other international market rollouts are expected to continue through Q1 2024.

The j5+ costs $799 USD and the i5+ costs $549 USD. Australian pricing is still to come.

The biggest difference between them is the j5+ has a camera for advanced obstacle recognition and avoidance while the i5+ doesn’t.