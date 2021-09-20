Is PlayStation Now Finally Coming To Australia?

For reasons that have baffled and angered many Australian gamers, PlayStation Now has never made its way to Australia, despite launching in America way back in 2014.

Eagle-eyed New Zealand gamers have now noticed that Sony Interactive Entertainment has started marketing the service on the New Zealand PlayStation website, which suggests an Australian release is also imminent.

Screen Shot 2021 09 20 at 10.50.51 am Is PlayStation Now Finally Coming To Australia?

PS Now had its own dedicated page on the NZ PlayStation site, which has since been removed.

It’s been a long time coming, that’s for sure.

