Is Samsung Developing A 324MP Camera For Galaxy?

The Megapixel Wars continue, with Samsung reportedly working on 324MP camera sensor for a phone that would enter the marketplace in 2026.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary says the Galaxy S26 Ultra (we have to get through the S25 yet) could come equipped with the “324MP ISOCELL HR1 1/1.2-inch (Hexa² pixel) as a main sensor”.

Choudhary says a 3x telephoto sensor will feature a 50MP sensor.

Phones with a 200MP main camera include Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G.

Meanwhile, the colour selection for Samsung’s Galaxy 25 series has been leaked, according to one X tipster.

Ross Young says the S25 will come in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Green and Sparking Blue.

The S25+ will be manufactured in Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue and Sparkling Green.

The S25U will come in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey and Titanium Silver.

Young says more colours may added. It’s unclear if any extra colours would be used on the aforementioned phones, or the Fan Edition.

Purported benchmarks for the S25 have leaked, as have images. One photo showed a phone in a vanilla design. 

