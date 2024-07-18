Is Samsung Planning A Third Foldable Launch This Year?

Last week, Samsung unveiled its newest range of foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 – at an event in Paris.

Now, speculation is rife that it may go ahead and release one more foldable this year itself.

Tipster Max Jambor has said that Samsung reportedly plans to launch another foldable phone, which could be either the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra” or “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.”

The launch of this phone could possibly be timed alongside Samsung’s latest tablets which are expected to be unveiled in October.

However, the new foldable is expected to be available only in Samsung’s home market of South Korea and China.

There are no concrete details about the third phone yet, but ChannelNews will bring you all the updates about it as we learn more about the device.

For now, all eyes are on the recently unveiled Fold6 and Flip6. Both devices operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which can also be found on Samsung’s S24 phone lineup.

Galaxy Z Flip6 Galaxy Z Fold6 2 scaled Is Samsung Planning A Third Foldable Launch This Year?

The larger Z Fold6 expands horizontally when opened and is 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches (HWD) stretched to its entirety. It measures 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 when closed. The Z Flip6 is smaller and measures 6.50 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches fully open. When closed, it measures 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches.

Some of the key features available on them include Live Translate which translates conversations on Samsung’s native calling app and third-party apps like WhatsApp; Interpreter which is powered by Galaxy AI steps and translates languages between two participants; and Instant Slow mo which adds frames inside a video to instantly slow down videos that you’ve shot with the phone.

Pre-orders for both new devices have begun in Australia, with deliveries expected to commence at the end of this month.

