Is Samsung Set To Launch a Hot New AI Bespoke Combo Dryer Washer?

Samsung is set to take a new tack with their premium appliance offering, with the possible launch later this year of a Bespoke AI Combo, a combined washer and dryer powered by artificial intelligence and significantly cheaper than their competitors.

According to Samsung officials in South Korea, the new cutting-edge premium appliance could be scheduled for an Australian launch in the second half of 2024 if retailers buy into the new appliance. The Bespoke appliance is the company’s first Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer with its energy-efficient and cost-efficient digital inverter heat pump technology.

“Shipments to the US have already started for their launch later this month,” Lee Moo-hyung, executive vice president and head of the Samsung customer experience team said during a press briefing in South Korea yesterday.

Although the new product’s target markets at this stage are Korea and the US, the Samsung executive said that the tech giant has decided to take on new challenges in several markets due to a surge in global demand for drying machines.

Samsung first unveiled the Bespoke AI Combo at last year’s IFA in Berlin, one of the world’s largest consumer appliance trade shows.

The Bespoke AI Combo, which combines a 25-kilogram washing capacity with a 15-kilogram heat pump drying capability, was launched in South Korea last month.

Within just two weeks more than 3,000 units were sold.

The all-in-one washer-dryer product can reduce power consumption by 40 percent compared to the most efficient level on the domestic efficiency grade labelling system while delivering standalone dryer-level performance.

The product also provides seamless AI experiences by integrating high-performance AI chips and Samsungs house brand Tizen operating system.

Galaxy S24 smartphone users can use the AI-powered phone’s key features to communicate with the Combo.

Last week LG Electronics unveiled its own all-in-one washer-dryer, the LG Signature Washer-Dryer with insiders tipping a battle between the two appliance giants.

The Samsung appliance is significantly cheaper than the LG product.

When asked about Samsung’s price competitiveness, Lee said, “Our mission is to provide AI functions at an affordable price for consumers. … Regardless of other companies’ prices, we had no intention of raising our prices higher than those of existing washers and dryers.”