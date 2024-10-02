Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid-2025?

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Google’s new Pixel 9 phone range has barely had time to gather dust on retail shelves, but tech types are already concerning themselves with the Google Pixel 9a.

Its predecessor, the Google Pixel 8a, was released in May this year, so it’s fair to presume the 9a may come midway through 2025.

Purported photos have been leaking for a while, but none have been so impressively lit as the latest from Onleaks and Android Headlines.

“One of the biggest design changes this year is the camera bar. It looks to be nearly flush with the back of the Pixel 9a, perhaps with a small ring around it that sticks out,” Android Headlines predicts.

“It looks a lot like the LG V60 ThinQ from a few years ago. It does inherit the new camera layout as the Pixel 9, and is sticking with an ultrawide and a wide camera here. Another thing you’ll notice is those pretty large bezels.”

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 01 at 2.52.43 pm Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Purported image of Google Pixel 9a, via Onleaks and Android Headlines.

 

While people who have bought Pixel 9 phones – the 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Fold and 9 Pro XL – are currently dealing with the Android 14 operating system, Android 15 expected in coming weeks. 

Google Pixel phones from 6 onwards can expect the Android 15 update.

With the Pixel 10 set to use a customised Google processor made by TSMC, it’s possible the 9a could be the last with a Samsung processor. 

 

GooglePixel912 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Google Pixel 9.

 

The Google Pixel 9 has updated finishes, with a “silky” matte glass back and polished metal sides for a “distinctly premium feel”.

For the first time the Pro model came in two sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch). Then came the 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 is 35% brighter than Pixel 8, Google says, and it has the same main and ultrawide cameras as Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. For the ultrawide lens, it’s an upgrade from 12MP on Pixel 8 to 48MP on Pixel 9.

Google claims the Pixel 9 has approximately 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on than Pixel 8.

JB Hi-Fi has Google Pixel 9 phones from $1,497 to $2,897.

05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
728X90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
hitachi banner 728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Whatmough 728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Middleton 728x90px Product Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
728x90 Iconic Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Litheaudio 728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Haier 728x90 1 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
QUEEN 728x90 Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid 2025?
Previous Post

Bose Promises Big Sound from Small Bluetooth Speaker

JB Hi-Fi Among Companies Sitting On Franking Credit Goldmine

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Ditching Own Exynos Chips In Favour Of Qualcomm For Z Fold6 and Flip6 Smartphones?
Toy-Like Walkman Phone Quite The Performer
Samsung Release 4G Galaxy Book2 To Telstra