Is This The Google Pixel 9a, Due Mid-2025?

Google’s new Pixel 9 phone range has barely had time to gather dust on retail shelves, but tech types are already concerning themselves with the Google Pixel 9a.

Its predecessor, the Google Pixel 8a, was released in May this year, so it’s fair to presume the 9a may come midway through 2025.

Purported photos have been leaking for a while, but none have been so impressively lit as the latest from Onleaks and Android Headlines.

“One of the biggest design changes this year is the camera bar. It looks to be nearly flush with the back of the Pixel 9a, perhaps with a small ring around it that sticks out,” Android Headlines predicts.

“It looks a lot like the LG V60 ThinQ from a few years ago. It does inherit the new camera layout as the Pixel 9, and is sticking with an ultrawide and a wide camera here. Another thing you’ll notice is those pretty large bezels.”

While people who have bought Pixel 9 phones – the 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Fold and 9 Pro XL – are currently dealing with the Android 14 operating system, Android 15 expected in coming weeks.

Google Pixel phones from 6 onwards can expect the Android 15 update.

With the Pixel 10 set to use a customised Google processor made by TSMC, it’s possible the 9a could be the last with a Samsung processor.

The Google Pixel 9 has updated finishes, with a “silky” matte glass back and polished metal sides for a “distinctly premium feel”.

For the first time the Pro model came in two sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch). Then came the 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 is 35% brighter than Pixel 8, Google says, and it has the same main and ultrawide cameras as Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. For the ultrawide lens, it’s an upgrade from 12MP on Pixel 8 to 48MP on Pixel 9.

Google claims the Pixel 9 has approximately 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on than Pixel 8.

JB Hi-Fi has Google Pixel 9 phones from $1,497 to $2,897.