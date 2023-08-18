Rating 8 The Brabantia Sandwich Maker is an easy cooking device that even your teenagers and cooking-challenged partner could use to make lunch and dinner provided they can remember to unplug it. It is great value for money and nicely does what a jaffle maker is meant to do, toast your toasties to brown and gooey perfection. Great value for money



After it was invented and patented by Dr. Earnest Smithers in Bondi, Australia, in 1949, the jaffle iron stepped up the grilled cheese game forever.

The beloved Aussie invention introduced jaffles to Aussie households and quickly rose to be an essential snack.

Jaffle makers are unique with their special grooves, which seal in the sandwich fillings inside and divide the jaffle in two, which in my opinion, are much better than a plain old toastie which can easily let some of your fillings ooze out.

It may be hotly contested which is better, the toastie or the jaffle, but after trying the Brabantia Sandwich Press, I may be leaning towards a jaffle.

My journey to creating my first jaffle (I usually eat toasties on a pan) started with me waiting for the Brabantia Sandwich Maker 2 Slice to heat up, which took around 5 minutes.

While I waited, I added butter to my multi-grain bread and put the cheese in the center of my sandwich.

Once cooking, I let it cook until golden brown, which took about 4 minutes, but as it was toasting, I did note a lot of steam came from the jaffle maker so be sure to watch it as your cooking.

Once it reached peak toastie browning, I cut the sandwich in four to share with my co-workers.

We were a hungry bunch, and there were thumbs up all around.

At home, I tried it out again, but sadly, the sandwich did not brown up as much as I wanted it to, which was most likely user error.

My recommendation is less butter, and if the sandwich isn’t crisping up, just keep leaving it another 2 minutes to let it do its thing.

I liked that the Brabantia Sandwich Maker 2 Slice has an easy-to-clean non-stick coating that avoids sticking or torn jaffles when extracted from the sandwich press.

The jaffle maker is designed with features such as the cool touch lockable handle, a red and green off/on indicator light, and space for two full-size toasties, allowing for two toasties to be made simultaneously.

It is also an attractive easy-clean stainless steel exterior plate but note it is hand wash only with wattage of 750W.

To get your hands on the Brabantia Sandwich Maker 2 Slice, it is available on Brabantia.com.au for $39.95 or OZ/Sale.com for $35 and select retailers.