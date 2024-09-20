JB Hi-Fi Cuts Major Data Deal

It’s a world of data lakes, data warehouses and data lakehouses that few mortals could make sense of, but it’s one that help grease the wheels of data sharing, which in turn drives commerce.

Seattle company Amperity – which has three offices in the US and one in Australia (Victoria) – moves in this world, and on Friday announced it had cut a deal with JB Hi-Fi.

JB Hi-Fi will use Amperity’s AI platform “to get to know its customers better, as part of a major digital transformation overhaul”, Amperity says.

According to Google: “Data lakehouses aim to centralise disparate data sources and simplify engineering efforts so that everyone in your organisation can be data users. A data lakehouse uses the same low-cost cloud object storage of data lakes to provide on-demand storage for easy provisioning and scaling.”

Amperity says it has built the first AI-powered Lakehouse Customer Data Platform (CDP).

 

“With customer data constantly evolving, CDPs face significant challenges in accurately tracking customer identities across different channels, households and personal details, which is compounded by stringent privacy regulations that limit access to device and online data,” Amperity says. 

In a morsel for the nerds, it adds: “Learn how our composable platform leverages native lakehouse architecture to point and share data to and from a data lakehouse to ensure data quality and governance.”

The tech will be used by JB Hi-Fi “across their technology stack for automated orchestration, intelligent segmentation and predictive modelling”. 

Emma Caneva, General Manager Marketing – Digital at JB Hi-Fi said the deal with Amperity “will help us unify and optimise the utility of our valuable first-party data whilst maintaining our commitment to privacy”.

She says it will lead to better outcomes for customers “through data-driven decision making.” 

Amperity says JB Hi-Fi aims to “unify its data” via Amperity’s Identity Resolution, “enhancing data quality across all online and offline channels, providing a 360-degree view of its customers”. This, it said, leads to “personalisation [of customers] at scale”.  

 

Billy Loizou, Area Vice President, APAC at Amperity

“The customer data landscape is evolving rapidly,” said Billy Loizou, Area Vice President, APAC at Amperity. “Many retailers have struggled with fragmented data, limiting their strategic potential. Amperity’s composable solution streamlines data management, empowering JB Hi-Fi to focus on innovation rather than data wrangling.” 

Gary Siewert, Marketing & Online Director at JB Hi-Fi, said the partnership will “enable us to better understand and meet the changing needs of our customers across all of our channels”.

