JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are set to start selling a new range of 2020 Ffalcon TV’s that are manufactured by TV giant TCL

The new 2020 UF2 series of 4K ULTRA HD TVs will be available in 50”, 55” and 65” models and they include a new remote with a Stan button as part of the remotes options.

“Since our launch in July 2019, FFalcon experienced rapid success in Australia. The original promise to our customers was to deliver the perfect mix of pure entertainment experience and value for money.” Says Rafael Mayen, National Marketing Manager of FFalcon manufacturer TCL.

A key feature of the new range is enhanced Smart TV features and the inclusion of Amazon’s Alexa voice and a new entertainment hub.

Now you can seamlessly access content, get answers & even control your TV with voice control through an Amazon Alexa smart home environment or a standalone Amazon Alexa enabled device (sold separately) the Company said.

JB Hi Fi has had a lot of success with their Ffalcon range which replaced the Soniq house brand which was dropped 18 months ago.

According to Mayen Ffalcon’s redesigned Entertainment Hub allows easy access to the most in-demand content from a single place. Ffalcon TV owners can now get Netflix, Stan, YouTube, and Freeview Plus on their TV.

The new 2020 4K Ultra HD FFALCON 2 series have HDR 10 technology that delivers enhanced picture quality and pictures with exceptional detail.

Also, on board is Dolby Audio’s advanced audio formatting and signal processing that delivers sound that so advanced that one feel like you’re actually there.

Also available is a new a 2.1 channel Ffalcon soundbar which includes a wireless sub-woofer. With 160 watts peak power, the sound bar produces rumbling bass and big highs to give you a cinema quality audio.

USB PVR also enables a “Record now, watch later” functionality. Record live free-to-air TV to an external portable USB storage drive with the built-in USB port.

The FFalcon 2020 UF2 series of TV is available now exclusively through JB HI-FI and The Good Guys.

With such an array of resolutions and screen sizes starting at $169, A FFalcon 65″ TV is selling for $895