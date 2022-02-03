JB Hi-Fi Offer Home Security Savings

Some of the best home security equipment from top brands like Arlo and Swann is currently available at highly reduced prices at JB Hi-Fi, making it even easier to protect your house or business, and feel secure no matter where you are.

With new Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showing that while the number of cases of unlawful entry with intent dropped 23 per cent in 2020, four per cent of Australian households – around 423,000 properties – experienced an actual or attempted break-in last year.

Three quarters of those were residential and 62 per cent of those had property stolen.

An even more confronting figure comes from 2019-2020, when there were 238,100 successful household break-ins and 12 per cent of victims had contact with the intruder.

Interestingly, 89 per cent of respondents are content with locking doors and windows to protect their abode. Yet only 32 per cent say a security camera is the way to go, and 27 per cent suggest a security alarm system. Hopefully these deals from JB Hi-Fi will swing those numbers and make things bad for those looking to burglarise your property.

The Swann 6 camera 8 channel 4K Ultra HD 2TB NVR Security System is going for $1499, which is $300 off. It has motion-activated spotlights with 2-way audio and siren to stop intruders in their tracks.

At $499, Swann’s Enforcer 1080p DVR Security System is reduced by $250. Designed for small businesses or large houses, the weatherproof cameras can trigger police-style flashing warning lights, spotlights, mobile alerts and recording. Enjoy hands-free security using voice commands, and stream video from the cameras using Google Assistant or Alexa devices.

The weather-resistant Arlo Essential 1080p Spotlight two-pack has dropped 20 per cent, from $379 to $303. Capture clear details in full high-def with a 130° viewing angle and see in colour at night. The wire-free camera only takes a few simple steps to set up, to keep an eye on your home from anywhere and get alerts when motion is detected.

In the same line, the four-pack Arlo Essential 1080p Spotlight cameras are down 20 per cent as well, to $583, a saving of $146 off $729. Tap a button in the Arlo app to use 2-way audio, and use it to trigger a siren manually or automatically. Plus, power it up with the optional Solar Panel or recharge it with the included cable.

The Arlo Essentials Indoor Camera is down from $159 to $127 to help you protect your home while you’re away without impacting on your privacy when you’re at home. It captures 1080p video and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield through the Arlo app. When you’re out you can receive motion alerts direct to your phone, and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors.

Wire-free and weather resistant the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera – down $56 from $279 to $223 – works indoors or out. Easy to set up yourself, it’s perfect for high-traffic locations or areas that are difficult to reach. Receive notifications and view videos that tell you when a package, person, vehicle or animal are detected so you can take quick action. Works with Apple Homekit.