JB HI Fi Snares Nothing Launch Smartphone Deal

Nothing the UK based phone brand that is only four years old, is set to launch into Australia via a relationship with JB Hi Fi

The first Nothing 2a and flagship 2 model will be available from April according to JB Hi Fi CEO Cameron Trainer.

The collaboration with Australia’s biggest retailer of smartphones marks the official launch of the highly anticipated brand which is attracting rave reviews in Europe.

“We are thrilled to be working with JB HiFi to launch our product portfolio to their engaged customers and provide them the opportunity to experience the full range of Nothing’s innovative.

products in-store across Australia,” said Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing.

The Nothing Phone (2a), which follows in the footsteps of the also simply named smartphones Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) is expected to appeal to a young audience looking for a well price niche offering.

Nothing has been operating for four years; founded in 2020, Nothing set out with a purpose to make tech ‘fun again’! the Company claims.

Its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) was awarded Time Magazine’s Best Inventions for Innovative Smartphone Design award.

One of the key elements in owning a Nothing smartphone is that you get their Glyph Interface with the Nothing 2a.

New this technology delivers a trio of lights on the back of the smartphone that deliver a different signals for various functions, for example, you can assign different light patterns as notifications for different contacts or apps, and with the light timer, you’ll be able to track the progress of your delivery service or taxi ride without having to keep checking your phone screen.

This unique feature is designed to reduce screen time.

The new range of Nothing products, including Phone (2) and Phone (2a), will be available online and

for in-store shopping at most JB Hi-Fi stores across Australia from 11th April.

Customers who want to be the first to buy can pre-order from the JB HiFi website from today.

Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Nothing Phone (2) delivers a premium smartphone experience boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with

advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, as well as a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO.

The Nothing Phone (2) offers a premium smartphone camera experience featuring a 32 MP front camera and a dual rear camera system with two advanced 50 MP sensors, one of which is upgraded to the Sony IMX890. Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times more efficiently than its predecessor.

The new technology empowers Nothing Phone (2) to leverage cutting-edge algorithms, resulting in incredible levels of accuracy for both photos and videos.

● Phone (2)

○ 12GB/256GB (AUD 999)

○ 12GB/512GB (AUD 1099)

● Phone (2a)

○ 8GB/128GB (AUD 529)

○ 12GB/256GB (AUD 599)