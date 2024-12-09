JB Hi-Fi’s Marketplace Cracks 4,400 Products, Including $3,499 Star Wars Chess Set

A collectible Star Wars chess set is among the Aladdin’s Cave of goodies now being sold via JB Hi-Fi’s burgeoning online Marketplace which vendors are taking to over the likes of Kogan, Catch and eBay.

When ChannelNews checked on Monday afternoon the company had 4,418 products listed for sale on Marketplace, which is just a few months old.

We reported in October on the number of premium audio suppliers selling via the new platform, with others telling ChannelNews that they are also set to list a host of new premium audio products that they believe will appeal to JB Hi-Fi customers.

One supplier said, “JB Hi-Fi customers believe Sonos is a premium audio offering, now with the launch of the JB Hi-Fi marketplace we can offer some serious audio products that are a lot better than the Sonos system”.

Marketplace products are sold on the JB Hi-Fi website by third-party sellers authorised JB. The company makes clear it “is not the seller of Marketplace products”.

“We’ve partnered with other tech retailers and sellers around Australia to bring you even more of the latest tech and home entertainment,” the company says.

Margins of between 8-14% have to be paid on every sale along with a monthly fee of around $70 to JB Hi Fi.

“Because they are sold by third-party sellers and not by JB Hi-Fi, all Marketplace products are available online only and are not available for purchase in-store or through our phone sales line or live chat. Service add-ons like Extra Care, Installations and JB Extras are not available on Marketplace products.”

You can use JB Hi-Fi Gift Cards to pay for Marketplace products, but JB Hi-Fi (including JB Hi-Fi Perks) offers, coupons and discount promotions cannot be used to pay for Marketplace products.

The Star Wars Classic Chess Set ($3,499.95) is sold and sent by Royal Selangor and measures 42.5cm x 42.5cm, with a depth of 2cm.

The chess pieces range in height from 6cm to 13cm, and have a diameter of 3.5cm.

The spiel goes like this: “Iconic characters, representing opposing forces from Star Wars Episodes IV, V and VI, face each other across a chessboard of tempered glass, capped by satin finish pewter feet. The embattled Rebel Alliance faces down their menacing Imperial counterparts as pewter chess pieces, enhanced by sleek bonded porcelain plinths in cool grey and matt black respectively.”

It’s worth noting that Royal Selangor released this chess set about eight years ago, and the price it’s asking on JB Hi-Fi is not the most attractive around.

Other products in the JB Hi-Fi Marketplace include: