JBL Brings AI-Powered Remixing To Portable Practice Amps With Bandbox Range

JBL is expanding its reach beyond traditional speakers by targeting musicians looking for more flexible ways to practise. Its new BandBox range introduces portable practice amplifiers that use built in AI processing to break songs into separate musical elements in real time, all without relying on cloud services or an internet connection.

At the centre of the concept is on-device stem separation. By streaming music over Bluetooth, players can reduce or remove vocals, guitars, drums or other parts directly on the amp itself. This allows any recorded track to be reshaped into a personalised backing mix, making it easier to practise solos, work on harmonies or experiment with improvisation using familiar songs.

The BandBox line-up launches with two models, the BandBox Solo and the BandBox Trio, both built around JBL’s new Stem AI technology. While the AI features are the headline attraction, the hardware is still designed to function as a proper practice amp. JBL says the sound profile is tuned for instruments, with clear high frequencies, a defined midrange and enough bass presence to feel engaging whether used indoors or outside.

The BandBox Solo is aimed at individual musicians who want a compact and straightforward setup. It delivers 18W RMS output and includes a single input suitable for either a guitar or a microphone. Practice essentials such as a tuner, metronome and looper are built in, reducing the need for extra gear. Using the JBL One app, players can access a range of classic and modern amp models along with effects like chorus, phaser and reverb, then save custom presets. The unit also supports USB-C audio output for direct recording into a digital audio workstation, as well as wired headphones for silent practice.

For group sessions or small bands, the BandBox Trio offers a more powerful and flexible configuration. It features four instrument inputs, an integrated four channel mixer and a 135W speaker system built around a 6.5 inch woofer and dual tweeters. A removable battery provides up to 10 hours of operation, supporting rehearsals or casual performances away from mains power. Expanded physical controls on the unit make it easier to adjust levels and effects without constantly using a smartphone.

Harman Consumer Audio president Carsten Olesen has described the BandBox as the first speaker to offer fully on-device AI stem separation, positioning it as a tool designed to make practising and performing more adaptable in different settings.

In Australia, the JBL BandBox Solo is expected to retail for around $A380, while the more powerful BandBox Trio is priced at approximately $A1,050 when it arrives in February 2026 through JBL and selected retailers. For musicians seeking fewer cables and more interactive practice options, the BandBox range represents a notable shift in how portable amps can be used.