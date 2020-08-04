Lost your password?


JBL has expanded its mid-range LIVE Series with the addition of the 300TWS earbuds, pledging robust audio, Google Assistant support, and several colour options for A$249.95.

The news comes as tech manufacturers – from Samsung to Apple – continue to boost their mid-range and affordable offerings, in a sea of budget-conscious consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud to announce JBL LIVE 300TWS and its inclusion to a strong line-up of truly wireless headphones with an exclusive colour range online,” states Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of AUNZ at HARMAN.

“A great addition to our mid-level LIVE Series headphone range.”

The new LIVE 300TWS earbuds promise ‘crystal clear audio’ via JBL Signature Sound, and are sweat-proof with IPX5 water-resistance.

Also available is TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies, permitting conversation and situational awareness without needing to remote the earbuds.

Voice-activation is available via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, further customised via the My JBL App.

Battery life for the LIVE 300TWS is a 6-hours, with a further 14-hours available within the accompanying charging case (20 hours combined).

Google’s Fast Pair technology claims to facilitate seamless connectivity with Android devices.

The JBL LIVE 300TWS is available in four colour options and is available to purchase from JBL online or authorised local retailers.

[JBL Australia]

