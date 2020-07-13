Following on from the launch of Bar 2.0, 2.1 and 5.1, JBL has just unveiled its most advanced soundbar to date – the JBL Bar 9.1, which is the brand’s first soundbar with built-in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.

This soundbar features JBL’s signature Original Pro Sound, with 820W of total system power. As a true wireless product it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Bar 9.1 has two battery-powered, detachable wireless rear speakers that can be used to create an even more immersive 3D listening experience. The detachable speakers offer 10 hours of playback time, and recharge when they are docked back on the main soundbar.

It also comes with a 10-inch powered subwoofer that delivers an impressive pulse-pounding bass.

In addition to Dolby Atmos, the Bar 9.1 also supports Dolby Vision, a 4K video input that automatically optimises the picture for every screen.

The Bar 9.1 supports Chromecast, which allows the soundbar to be just one part of your multi-room speaker setup. It also has AirPlay 2 built-in, enabling users to stream their favourite tunes directly to the soundbar.

It is available now from Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi at $1,499.95.

Specs:

Sound system: 5.1.4 channel

Battery charge time: 3 hours

Total speaker output: 820W (400W main soundbar, 2 x 60W datable speakers, 300W subwoofer)

Audio inputs: 1 Optical, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, USB

Video inputs: 1 HDMI, 1 HDMI eARC, HDMI HDCP version 2.3

Soundbar transducer: 4 x racetrack drivers +2 x up-firing full-range drivers + 3 x 0.75″ (20mm) tweeter