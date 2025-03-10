JBL Launches Authentics 200 Platinum Edition in China

JBL has introduced the Authentics 200 Platinum Edition, a premium Bluetooth speaker that merges vintage design with modern audio technology.

Now available on JD.com, the speaker is priced at $276.

Inspired by the iconic JBL L100 Classic, the Authentics 200 Platinum Edition features the brand’s signature Quadrex grille design, delivering a nostalgic yet sophisticated look.

The platinum colour variant adds an exclusive touch, making it a stylish addition to any setting, from bookshelves to office desks.

The Authentics 200 Platinum Edition is not just about aesthetics, it boasts a two-way independent driver system.

Equipped with dual 25mm silk dome tweeters for crisp highs, a 5-inch long-throw full-range driver for deep mids, and a 6-inch racetrack-shaped passive radiator for enhanced bass, the speaker delivers a powerful 90W RMS output.

This setup ensures an immersive soundstage with excellent instrument separation and dynamic depth.

JBL has integrated dual wireless streaming options, supporting Bluetooth 5.3 for quick pairing and Wi-Fi connectivity for high-resolution streaming over both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

The speaker also includes an AUX input and an Ethernet port for wired connections.

An intuitive control panel features a brushed gold-tone rotary dial and a subtle LED light strip for an enhanced user experience, while the JBL One app offers further customisation, including EQ adjustments.

Measuring 266mm x 172mm x 167mm and weighing 3.12kg, the JBL Authentics 200 Platinum Edition delivers a frequency response range of 50Hz to 20kHz, ensuring clear and rich audio.

This launch follows JBL’s earlier introduction of a smart Bluetooth speaker with a built-in alarm clock and wireless charging, as well as the JBL Flip 7, which features AI-powered audio, Bluetooth 5.4, and IP68-rated durability.