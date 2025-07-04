JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market

JBL the Harman owned audio Company is tipped to grow their market share in the TWS earbuds market along with Samsung according to the latest Counterpoint research.

The global research group are tipping that TWS earbuds market that is led by Apple whose share slipped in 2024 from 22% to 21% is set to grow 3% despite the category entering its maturity phase.

Despite heavy discounting and increased competition, there’s still room for growth, especially in the entry-level range for devices priced under A$75 claims Counterpoint researchers.

According to Counterpoint, emerging markets will drive growth in the coming years as we see a decline in demand for premium TWS earbuds priced above $150.

Apple is expected to retain its leading position with a forecasted 21% market share of all global TWS shipments for 2025.

The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 is expected to serve as an upgrade incentive for users of older generation AirPods, while the entry-level AirPods 5, which are rumoured to launch in 2027, could serve as Cupertino’s key growth driver.

Counterpoint is also tipping that Samsung should move into fourth place as it continues to leverage its Galaxy ecosystem and improved noise cancelling and AI features.

The South Korean Company that owns both Harman and the JBL brand recently acquired the former Sound United operation that owns Bowers & Wilkins and Denon audio brands.

JBL should complete the top five list with an estimated 4% market share driven by a positive Q1 growth in India and increased demand for its entry-level earbuds claims analysts.