JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market

News, News, Latest News by David Richards Share
X

JBL the Harman owned audio Company is tipped to grow  their market share in the TWS earbuds market along with Samsung according to the latest Counterpoint research.

The global research group are tipping that TWS earbuds market that is led by Apple whose share slipped in 2024 from 22% to 21% is set to grow 3% despite the category entering its maturity phase.

Despite heavy discounting and increased competition, there’s still room for growth, especially in the entry-level range for devices priced under A$75 claims Counterpoint researchers.JBL Tour Pro 3 Product Image AMB Sound Black JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market

According to Counterpoint, emerging markets will drive growth in the coming years as we see a decline in demand for premium TWS earbuds priced above $150.

Apple is expected to retain its leading position with a forecasted 21% market share of all global TWS shipments for 2025.

The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 is expected to serve as an upgrade incentive for users of older generation AirPods, while the entry-level AirPods 5, which are rumoured to launch in 2027, could serve as Cupertino’s key growth driver.

Counterpoint is also tipping that Samsung should move into fourth place as it continues to leverage its Galaxy ecosystem and improved noise cancelling and AI features.

The South Korean Company that owns both Harman and the JBL brand recently acquired the former Sound United operation that owns Bowers & Wilkins and Denon audio brands.

JBL should complete the top five list with an estimated 4% market share driven by a positive Q1 growth in India and increased demand for its entry-level earbuds claims analysts.

ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Westan 728x90px JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Px7 S3 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
JBL TourPro3 728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
728 x 90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
AU X8 Banner 728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Skullcandy 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
MOTO 36331576 Q3 Ad Banners 728x90 2 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Marshall 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
GOTHAM 728px x 90px JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
250527 SAV Channel news June25 Leaderboard 728x90 1 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Arlo July Promo Digital 728x90 2 JBL & Samsung Tipped To Grow Share In TWS Earbuds Market
Previous Post

E Ink Turns Laptop Touchpads into Smart AI Screens

Kayo Sports Unveils Major App Overhaul for Mobile and Tablet Users

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Shure Opt For Quality Over Features With First Wireless Earbuds

Samsung Debut New ‘Mobile PC’ Galaxy Book S

YouTube Update Fades Out Shazam