JBL TUNE 520 BT Headphones Unveiled

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

JBL is getting heady to launch a new wireless pair of headsets called the TUNE 520 BT headphones which was certified online recently.

The Tune 520 BT model was spotted on the NCC certification database, which also revealed its model number HPT603028.

As per the listing image, one of the colours of the headphones is black. It will house physical buttons on the right for volume rockers and the power button as well as a USB type-C for charging.

jbl 5102022 11 30 093237 JBL TUNE 520 BT Headphones Unveiled
 JBL TUNE 510 BT Headphones

The Tune 520 BT headphones will be powered by a 450mAh battery pack. It’s certified charger, which carries the model number HW-050100U01, supports 5W charging.

This certification hints that its launch is coming up but day of launch and price are unclear.

JBL Tune 510 BT black headphones come for $48 while the white ones are worth $79 so we can expect the upcoming ones to be within the $100 range.

