JBL Unveils Flip 7 and Charge 6 Speakers with AI Sound Boost

JBL has announced two new portable Bluetooth speakers, the Flip 7 and Charge 6, both featuring the company’s AI Sound Boost technology.

This software optimises audio output by analysing signals, maximising driver performance, and reducing distortion for improved sound quality.

The Flip 7, priced at A$150, offers an upgraded woofer for increased output power, an interchangeable strap and carabiner, and a redesigned control layout.

It boasts 14 hours of battery life, with a Playtime Boost mode that extends use by two additional hours by reducing bass.

The speaker also supports lossless audio over USB-C and multi-speaker pairing via Auracast.

The Charge 6, priced at A$200, features a redesigned woofer, an updated button layout, and a detachable, reconfigurable strap.

It delivers an impressive 24-hour battery life, surpassing its predecessor, and includes Playtime Boost and a quick-charge feature.

Like the Flip 7, it supports multi-speaker pairing with Auracast.

Both speakers are available for preorder now, with shipments starting April 6.

