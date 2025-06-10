JBL Unveils Next-Generation Bar Series Soundbars with Advanced Cinema Technology

JBL has announced its new Bar Series lineup, featuring five soundbars designed to deliver immersive home theatre experiences through advanced audio technologies and cinema-inspired engineering.

The comprehensive range includes models from the entry-level Bar 300MK2 at $449 to the flagship Bar 1300MK2 at $1,699.95, catering to various room sizes and budgets while maintaining compatibility with any television.

Advanced Audio Technologies

The new Bar Series incorporates HARMAN’s MultiBeam 3.0 technology to create surround sound experiences from single soundbar units.

All models feature newly introduced SmartDetails technology, engineered to reproduce subtle audio nuances from footsteps to floorboard creaks with enhanced clarity.

The flagship Bar 1300MK2 introduces AI Sound Boost technology in its dual 8-inch driver subwoofer, delivering powerful bass with reduced distortion even at high volumes.

The 11.1.4 channel system produces 2,470W maximum power output and includes six up-firing drivers for true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound.

All models feature PureVoice 2.0 for crystal-clear dialogue reproduction and support various audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, with higher-end models offering true Dolby Atmos while entry-level units provide virtual Dolby Atmos processing.

Flexible Configuration Options

Three models include detachable wireless speakers that can be positioned as rear surrounds or used independently via Bluetooth connectivity.

The Bar 1300MK2, Bar 1000MK2, and Bar 700MK2 offer this flexibility, while the Bar 500MK2 and Bar 300MK2 focus on compact, all-in-one designs.

Subwoofer configurations vary across the lineup, with the Bar 1300MK2 featuring dual 8-inch drivers with AI Sound Boost, the Bar 1000MK2, Bar 700MK2, and Bar 500MK2 including 10-inch subwoofers, and the Bar 300MK2 operating without a separate subwoofer unit.

Streaming and Connectivity

All models integrate with JBL’s One Platform ecosystem, enabling comprehensive streaming capabilities and personalisation options.

Users can access hi-res and spatial audio content through the JBL One App and popular music services, with customisable 7-band EQ settings and one-touch “Moment” button functionality for instant playlist access.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Amazon Music HD, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect across the range, with the Bar 300MK2 adding SmartThings integration.

Availability and Pricing

“At JBL, we’re pushing the boundaries of home audio by combining our proprietary acoustic technologies with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, delivering the most immersive and best-performing soundbars we’ve ever created,” said Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN.

The Bar 1000MK2, Bar 700MK2, Bar 500MK2, and Bar 300MK2 will be available at JBL.com starting June 2025, priced at $1,199, $899, $649, and $449, respectively.

The flagship Bar 1300MK2 follows in October 2025 at $1,699.95.

DTS:X support launches with the Bar 1000MK2, while the Bar 700MK2, 500MK2, and 300MK2 will receive DTS Virtual:X capabilities via over-the-air updates in late 2025, ensuring continued feature enhancement through software updates.