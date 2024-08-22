JBL’s Tour Pro 3 Buds – With Dual Drivers – Exclusive To JB Hi-Fi

Latest News by Peter Holmes
X

JBL’s new Tour Pro 3 earbuds, are set to go sale shortly exclusively at JB Hi-Fi,  and mark the introduction of dual drivers, JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0. 

Then there’s the redesigned Smart Charging Case, which is smaller, but has increased screen size by 30%.

Charging cases matter, and JBL is leaning in on its new case when promoting the Tour Pro 3s, saying it was “at the forefront” of the innovations.

“The case not only provides full control of the earbud features, but also acts as a wireless audio transmitter, enabling ‘Everywhere Entertainment’ from any USB or analog source, such as an inflight entertainment system,” said JBL. “Plug in the charging case for an instant and automatic connection to your earbuds.”

JBL reckoned the direct connection between case and earbuds was “more stable, and lower latency, than Bluetooth”.

Tour Pro 3 is JBL’s first True Wireless Stereo (TWS) model with full Auracast functionality, which the company said makes it easy to share audio content with any Auracast-enabled device using the Auracast button on the Smart Charging Case display. 

 

Screen Shot 2024 08 22 at 9.45.45 am JBLs Tour Pro 3 Buds With Dual Drivers Exclusive To JB Hi Fi
Smaller screen on the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds. Image: Supplied.

 

Screen Shot 2024 08 22 at 9.44.12 am JBLs Tour Pro 3 Buds With Dual Drivers Exclusive To JB Hi Fi
Larger screen on the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds. Image: Supplied.

 

JBL said the screen “provides seamless control over music playback, call management, access to ID3 Tag, caller ID and media file information … without needing to access your phone”.

As for the audio quality of the buds, the company said the balanced armature driver “handles the high notes with enhanced clarity, freeing the 11mm dynamic driver to provide powerful, cleaner bass and vivid vocals”.

It said the dedicated DAC [digital to analog converter] for each driver reproduced a specific part of the frequency range from 20Hz to 40kHz, meaning “closer than ever to studio sound reproduction’.

“The Hi-Res certified wireless audio codec LDAC delivers three times more data than the standard Bluetooth codecs, resulting in exceptional high resolution sound,” said JBL.

The earbuds are due to go on sale shortly.

