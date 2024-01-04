JLab Announce New Wireless Buds & Headphones

With CES 2024 starting next week, many announcements are making the rounds. JLab, in particular, have recently unveiled two new affordable noise cancelling models in the earbud/headphone category, which support Bluetooth Multipoint.

This feature allows a headset to maintain connection to two devices, and switch between them without needing to pair again.

The two new products are called the JBuds Lux (headphones) and the JBuds ANC 3 TWS Earbuds.

The JBuds Lux also support Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, while the JBuds ANC 3 support Bluetooth 5.2. Both use the SBC codec, and neither supports any version of aptX, AAC, or LDAC.

The company have labelled the JBuds Lux as their first “luxury” over-ear wireless headphones. They feature 40mm drivers, and include Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LE audio capabilities.

Additionally, they feature active noise cancelling (ANC), spatial audio support (Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and Windows Sonic), 70 hours battery life, as well as customisable EQ through the control app.

JLab CEO Win Cramer said, “Everyone deserves to experience the magic of exceptional audio quality. However, not all music lovers have $300 to spend on great headphones. We took that as a challenge. The JBuds Lux ANC wireless headphones redefine the category, demonstrating how much is possible at a relatively low entry point. We integrated the best Bluetooth technologies, exceptional noise canceling capabilities, an incredibly comfortable platform, and all the bells and whistles to produce exceptional sound. Lux offers an unparalleled listening experience for sub-$100 headphones and we can’t wait for you to try them on for size.”

Starting mid-February, the JBuds Lux will be available at JLab for U$79.99, however they are currently available for preorder. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.

Moving on to the JLab JBuds ANC 3 earbuds, which are the latest ANC true wireless buds by the company. It’s a 3rd Gen model which replaces the JBuds Air ANC, adding Bluetooth Multipoint and USB-C charging.

Additionally, there’s better ANC and a longer battery life than predecessors.

The improved ANC includes a ‘Be Aware’ mode, which allows in a small amount of outside noise, enough to keep users safe while outdoors.

Win Cramer, JLab CEO continued, “Usability is a huge factor when discussing true wireless earbuds and it’s the main attraction with our newest JBuds ANC 3 true wireless earbuds. Not only did we add active noise canceling technology to improve the overall listening experience, but we did so in a way that it can be used in a variety of situations. With JBuds ANC 3, it’s possible to get just enough listening privacy and access to the world around you with just a few taps.”

Battery life is expected to range between 7 and 9 hours per earbud, enabling up to 42 hours total use when recharged in the case. There’s also fast charging, providing 2 hours use from 10 minutes charging.

The buds are also IP55 rated, water resistant, and the case is 2.45-inches long, 1-inch wide, and 1.64-inches tall. It weighs less than 40g with the earbuds.

Finally, there’s another feature unique to these buds, the low latency ‘Movie Mode,’ which, when paired with a TV or computer, keeps voices in sync to the video, reducing lag.

These buds are available now from JLab for U$59.99. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.