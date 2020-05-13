SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON: More than a third of businesses in France, Germany, the UK, and the US have laid off or furloughed IT staff due to coronavirus cost concerns, according to a survey by British private equity outfit Leonne International.

The company surveyed 116 senior business decision makers in Europe and the US and found that 37 percent had axed IT staff since the pandemic emerged earlier this year.

Nearly 50 percent of those surveyed have also frozen IT budgets for the foreseeable future, due to COVID-19 revenue worries.