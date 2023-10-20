JVCKenwood To Release OTC Hearing Aids

Expensive audiologist appointments are not needed to buy the new JVCKenwood over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, with the company joining the market after it has partnered with Intricon Corporation and Tuned Ltd.

Tuned recently received FDA 510(k) clearance, which is another reason for JVCKenwood to choose the hearing aid technology company as a partner.

According to the companies, the JVC OTC hearing aids offer an easy setup, customisation and are easily adjusted to a user’s preference.

“The recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of over-the-counter sales of hearing aids is a boon for the millions of adults who suffer from hearing loss,” said Patrick Koehn, Vice President JVCKenwood USA Corporation.

“We’re delighted to partner with Intricon and Tuned to offer high quality, high-value OTC hearing aids that will improve the lives of so many people.”

The OTC market is currently growing, especially because prices are lower for the ever-growing senior population.

According to experts, the OTC hearing aids market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% from 2023 to 2030, or 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. The market size, valued at $1.67 billion in 2022, could soar to $2.96 billion by 2030.