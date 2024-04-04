Kayo Freebies Arrives On Hubbl

Australia’s latest TV technology, Hubbl, has announced Kayo Freebies will join its range of free streaming apps available on the device.

Thousands of hours of free live and on demand sporting moments will be available, across various sports, integrated into Hubble from April 4th.

In time for the beginning of the Super Netball season, and Formula 1 races in Japan and China, the Kayo Freebies content will be available to stream directly from the home page or via the dedicated sport page.

To start streaming, users just have to click on the Freebies rail, with no additional login required.

Hubbl will also fuse content from apps such as YouTube and free-to-air, with Kayo Freebies.

Sports fans can select their favourite free sporting moments by using the ‘+’ button on the remote. This will add the content to a personalised Watchlist.

Kayo Freebies won’t require a Kayo subscription to view free content.

Sports available include select Super Netball games, select NBL games, including the NBL Finals and all NBL1 games, all Formula 1 and MotoGP practice and qualifier races, select Supercars races, all races and events for Sail GP and America’s Cup, and the World Surf League, as well as a range of Kayo Minis and Kayo Bites for sports highlights.

Managing Director of Hubbl, Les Wigan said, “The Hubbl universe makes accessing your favourite apps and channels simple. We are pleased we can now use the Hubbl technology to make Kayo Freebies even easier to access. Though Kayo Freebies remains available through the Kayo Sports app, on Hubbl it means no Kayo Sports password or username is required and dedicated rails will bring together hours of the best free sporting events with ease.”

Managing Director of Kayo Sports, Julian Ogrin said, “Sport is part of our DNA and we know how much Australians love it. Several years ago Kayo made a commitment to offer free sport to the Australian public. Kayo makes it effortless to get access to that sport and we are thrilled to be able to use the Hubbl technology to take that further – whether its live, replays or minis, there are 35+ free sports available to stream on the platform.”

Hubbl can be purchased from Harvey Norman and JB Hi Fi retail stores across Australia, or via Hubbl.com.au, for A$99.00.