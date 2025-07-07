Kayo Sports Unveils Major App Overhaul for Mobile and Tablet Users

Kayo Sports has begun rolling out its biggest app upgrade since 2018 with a redesigned mobile and tablet experience.

The updated app introduces the Moments Player, offering a scrollable feed of match highlights so users can quickly catch up on key plays.

A new Stories feature delivers bite-sized, dynamic updates in a format similar to social media, giving fans easy access to quick recaps and behind-the-scenes content.

Kayo has also revamped its homepage to better highlight live events, with bold hero banners and intuitive navigation that makes jumping into the action faster than ever.

Personalisation has been improved too, with Enhanced Favourites allowing users to customise their content feed and receive smarter recommendations.

Smarter navigation and a simplified layout round out the update, streamlining the experience to reduce search time and maximise viewing.

Tom Blaxland, Foxtel Group’s Executive Director of Product – Streaming Advertising, said the new app reflects how fans engage with sport on mobile devices.

“We know live sport is just one part of the viewing experience, with fans also eager to consume stats, analysis, highlights, recaps and key moments,” said Blaxland. “This is not just an app update, but a complete reimagining of how fans connect with the sports and shows they love.”

The update will roll out gradually over the next month and will be available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets via the App Store and Google Play.