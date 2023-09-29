Keep Your Home Safe With This Uniden Home Security Camera

With a rise in theft and property damage cases, Aussies are becoming increasingly concerned. This camera is the perfect smart home security product from Uniden for keeping your home safe.

The company have enhanced the outdoor security range with the Super HD resolution App Cam Solo PRO 2K, which offers a 100% wire-free, rechargeable, solar power compatible, spotlight and security camera in one.

A compact device that can be placed anywhere around the home, monitoring constantly during day and night, equipped with additional smart features making the surveillance more accurate and responsive.

Weatherproof, the App Cam Solo PRO 2K was designed to enable users to capture and stream footage in high quality 2K resolution across a 120-degree wide angle, with greater detail and zoom for all weather conditions.

With an added passive infrared sensor (PIR sensor) spotlight, users can better see the appearance of anyone, and it acts as an deterrent to unwanted visitors. A built in spotlight adds colour to the night vision footage up to 10 metres away.

It also features AI Intelligent Alerts which notify the user through the SOLO App, and paired with the Thermo Sense Technology body heat and movement sensor, it reduces the amount of false alerts.

An additional Uniden Solar Panel can be used alongside the camera to minimise reliance on electricity supply and regular recharging. When positioned, it can deliver up to 180 days of operating time, and recharges the camera while providing non-stop power during daylight hours. It will also alert the user when battery level in close to needing a recharge.

Remote live viewing is possible from any smartphone device globally using the app, enabling two-way communication or voice alerts. Privacy masking can also black out areas the user doesn’t want recorded. It also offers a choice of storage with a purchased SD card or via the Uniden Cloud service, offering rolling seven days of free cloud backup.

The wire-free over WiFi capability allows users to choose one or more cameras to monitor more of their home, in one easy DIY-installed solution.

See below the key features of the camera:

2K super HD resolution

Completely 100% wire-free over WiFi

Spotlight & Camera in One

AI intelligent alerts and notifications

Colour Night Vision

Two-way talk

Free 7 Days of Rolling Cloud Backup + Micro SD Card Backup

Privacy Masking

Thermo Sense Technology

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Dual Band WiFi (2.4GHz/5.8GHz)

Rechargeable battery

Optional Solar Panel for non-stop power with up to 180 days of operating

Siren alert

Motion detection record

Weatherproof (IP65)

Two-year Australian warranty

The Uniden Guardian App Cam Solo PRO 2K is available for $279.95 RRP, and the Uniden App Cam Solo+ Solar Panel (SPS-02) is available for $99.95 RRP.

Uniden’s extensive App Cam Solo product range includes three cameras:

App Cam Solo PRO 2K: wirefree 2K super HD spotlight camera in 1 (single) | RRP $279.95

App Cam Solo Pano Kit: smart 3K (6MP) dual lens wirefree with solar panel spotlight security camera | RRP $599.95

App Cam Solo PT 2K Kit: wirefree full HD outdoor smart pan and tilt camera with solar panel | RRP $429.95

In addition, Uniden are offering bonus solar panels to customers who purchase any eligible Uniden App Cam Solo PRO 2K wire free security cameras. The deal began on June 1st and will run through December 31st 2023.

Anyone who purchases an eligible product can receive an additional solar panel per camera, with up to four solar panels available via redemption.

National Marketing Communications Manager at Uniden, Brad Hales said, “Year-round home security is top of mind for many Australians, and keeping families and properties safe and secure is essential. Uniden Australia is committed to enhancing home security and safety, and increasing the value of its outdoor wirefree home security solutions, by offering bonus solar panels across the App Cam SOLO Pro 2K range to help increase uptime and availability of the cameras.”

The following products are eligible for the bonus solar panel offer:

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K (single pack) – eligible for one bonus solar panel (RRP $99.95 Bonus Value)

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K (twin pack) – eligible for two bonus solar panels (RRP $199.90 Bonus Value)

Uniden App Cam SOLO Pro 2K (quad pack) – eligible for four bonus solar panels (RRP $399.80 Bonus Value)

“The App Cam SOLO Pro 2K home security camera range is an ideal wire free security solution for every Australia household The cameras can withstand exposure to the elements, and continuously and reliably capture footage with a 120-degree wide viewing angle. Each camera is solar-powered compatible, ensuring seamless recharge and non-stop power during daylight hours. This ensures the super HD footage can be recorded and viewed without the risk of the battery being drained, and residents can achieve visibility of their home anytime, anywhere, for greater peace of mind.”

“With an additional compatible solar panel, residents can maximise the benefits of solar power and their home security solution. It’s the perfect home security solution for long weekends, holidays, or any day of the week, particularly leading into the longer nights and darker winter days.”

This offer is open to Australian residents who purchase one of the eligible security cameras in person or online from an authorised participating Australian retail outlet, or online store during the period of June 1st to December 31st, 2023.