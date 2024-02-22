KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers

Latest News by Staff Writer Share
X

KEF have unveiled the 1,000-watt KC92 and Kube MIE Series subwoofers, engineered to provide an immersive audio experience to home entertainment.

The KC92 Subwoofer features a force-cancelling configuration with two 9-inch drivers, and is designed to minimise distortion and enhance the clarity and depth of bass.

The KC92’s innovative P-Flex Surround, inspired by origami, allows for precise driver movement, ensuring deep bass extension and detailed reproduction at any volume level.

KEF’s proprietary Music Integrity Engine and iBX Intelligent Bass Extension technology enhances the subwoofer’s performance further, delivering impactful sound across all listening levels.

The KEF KC92 delivers 1,000 watts of Class D amplification (500 watts per amplifier for each driver) and frequencies as low as 11Hz.

The KC92 features both line-level and speaker-level inputs for easy connection to a wide range of amplifiers, and has five options for room placement.

The KC92 will be available in White Gloss and Black Gloss finishes and retails for US$2,000.

Screenshot 2024 02 22 100832 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
KEF’s Music Integrity Engine

The Kube MIE Series lineup is designed to cater to different room sizes and audio system requirements. It includes the Kube 8 MIE, Kube 10 MIE, Kube 12 MIE, and Kube 15 MIE, named for the size of each speaker’s driver in inches.

The Series offers multiple connectivity options, including line level and speaker level inputs, and can be connected to any amplifier.

Room EQ settings are available to maximise performance in any environment, whether placed against a wall, in a corner, or inside a cabinet.

The optional KW1 wireless subwoofer adapter allows for easy integration without the need for cables.

Kube MIE subwoofers are only available in black, and retails as follows: Kube 15 MIE, US$1400; Kube 12 MIE, US$1,000; Kube 10 MIE, US$800, Kube 8 MIE, US$600.

4Square clarity ad 1 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
Martin Logan 728 x 90 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
Whatmough 728x90 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
4 728x90 RS800PT0 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
4SQM True X Banner 4 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
Leaderboard 728x901 1 KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled KEF Unveils KC92 and Kube MIE Subwoofers
Previous Post

Apple Says Not To Dry iPhones In Rice

Retailers Welcome New Ring Category Samsung To Launch In July

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Leak Reveals iPhone 11 Specs
LG Trademark Rollable Smartphone
REVIEW: Huawei Mate 10, Ticks All The Right Boxes, Real Value Device