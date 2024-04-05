Kids Edition Of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Unveiled

Last October, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Now, a new Kids Edition has been revealed, which is similar to the Tab A9, but with several accessories making it more kid friendly.

Bundled accessories for this version include the Kids Puffy case, Crayon stylus, 15W travel adaptor, and stickers.

It’s exclusively available in LTE trim and is packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 4G connectivity. Software has been tweaked and it comes preinstalled with the Samsung Kids app.

This app allows parents to customise the experience of the child, adding screen time limits, app restrictions, and monitoring online activities.

The case has thick lips all around, protecting the device from drops and preventing kids getting hurt by it if it accidentally falls on them.

The Crayon stylus allows kids to get creative in many tasks, giving them the feel of a crayon.

Currently, the device is retailing for MYR 800 in Malaysia (approx. A$256), and is available on the official Samsung store. It’s unclear when this product will become available in other countries.

Samsung has said the device will be available while stocks last.

