Kim Kardashian Rocks Pre-Release Beats Fit Pro

Apple by Nathan Jolly
X

She loves to stay ahead of the fashion game, but has Kim Kardashian jumped ahead in the sonic tech scene now? The former wife of Kanye West has been snapped wearing what appear to be the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds, a product Apple hasn’t even announced yet.

The earbuds are similar to the Beats Studio Buds, which were introduced to the year in much the same way, after LeBron James was photographed wearing them prior to an official announcement.

Screen Shot 2021 10 28 at 1.29.30 pm Kim Kardashian Rocks Pre Release Beats Fit Pro Screen Shot 2021 10 28 at 1.29.46 pm Kim Kardashian Rocks Pre Release Beats Fit Pro

9to5Mac report that the earbuds will feature Active Noise Cancellation, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and 6 hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or 7 hours with Adaptive EQ.

Screen Shot 2021 10 28 at 1.31.25 pm Kim Kardashian Rocks Pre Release Beats Fit Pro

The earbuds are expected to be officially announced next week.

