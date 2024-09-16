KitchenAid’s New Walnut Mixing Bowl Needs TLC

It looks like the mortar Goliath might have used, had the Biblical giant a mortar and pestle among his culinary armoury.

The new KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer comes with a 4.7L, food safe, walnut wood bowl with a wood grain finish.

The 300W mixer has the capacity to make enough dough for 108 cookies.

KitchenAid says its aim was to “blur the line between appliance and art through unique colour, finish, and materials”.

The bowl is not dishwasher safe and should be handwashed, and then dried immediately.

“We don’t recommend leaving it submerged in water for a long time,” says the manufacturer.

It recommends using gentle, non-abrasive detergents. If you employ steel wool or steel scouring pads, bad things will happen.

“Regularly season the bowl with food-safe wood conditioner. For example: mineral oil, manufactured food safe wood polish, beeswax, or walnut oil. The wooden bowl can be used for all your whipping, kneading and mixing needs, but is not oven or microwave safe.”

KitchenAid suggests having a stainless steel work bowl on hand as a second option.

In response to a customer query on its website about the walnut bowl, KitchenAid said: “The Walnut Wood Bowl is suitable for all food prep and is ready for use. However wood is a natural material that shows signs of wear as you use it; marks won’t affect it’s usage.”

The tilt-head mixer weighs 10.5kg and (aside from the walnut bowl) it’s a full metal construction.

The action is planetary, which allows mixture from all over the bowl to be folded in.

The mixer is $1,149.

Sold separately, attachments allow you to grind meat, crush ice and make fresh pasta.