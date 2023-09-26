Klipsch Challenges Sonos With New Tabletop Bluetooth Speakers

New competition for Sonos and Bowers & Wilkins has arrived with the new Klipsch tabletop speaker systems. The One Plus and the Three Plus models feature real wood veneers, rounded mid-century modern accents, and a smooth cloth grille.

The new models refresh the retro design of the previous The One II, and The Three II, which were last updated in 2019, and originally debuted in 2016. Each new model has a USB-C input, Bluetooth to version 5.3, and switch to a bass reflex enclosure from a sealed design.

The recently integrated Klipsch Broadcast Mode is uniquely available to these Plus models, and when activated allows the user to wirelessly connect up to 10 individual One or Three Plus speakers from Klipsch.

Both models look identical, however the Three Plus is 1-2 inches bigger all around, and is also turntable ready with a built in phono input. It features larger drivers and offers double the power.

Director of Product Development at Klipsch, Vlad Grodzinskiy said, “These new speakers take a step-up in every aspect: connectivity is upgraded with USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3 and Klipsch Connect App compatibility; the design incorporates upgraded wood finishes and a rounded shape; and finally, acoustics took a step-up with next generation drivers and amplifiers.”

The One Plus will be available for $249 at klipsch.com, and the Three Plus will be available for $399 at klipsch.com. Australian pricing and availability has yet to be announced.