Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E-Readers

Latest News by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Already at the top of their game, Kobo have boosted the capabilities of their e-reader range by adding Bluetooth audio support in their upcoming Sage and Libra 2 releases, which is clearly great news for people who love to read. Or listen.

Considering they both have an IPX 8 waterproof rating up to 60 minutes in 2m of water, they’re also setting us up for a summer by the pool.

Both feature 32GB of storage and an HD flush Ink Carta 1200 glare-free touchscreen, though at 8″ the Sage trumps the Libra 2’s 7″.
You’ll also find ComfortLight PRO adjustable brightness and colour temperature on both models.
Rolling out at $279.99, the Libra 2 comes in either black or white, but there’s an array of SleepCover colours like Poppy Red or lavender. Weighing in at 215g, it takes up 144.6mm x 161.6mm x 9mm.

Sage PowerCover Magnetic EN 360x257 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers

The more high-end of the pair, and billed as an “immersive reading experience”, the Sage will be $439.95. It weighs in at 240.8g, and the extra tech and screen put it at 160.5mm x 181.4mm x 7.6mm.

On top of black and light green SleepCovers, there’s also the new PowerCover (above) that will charge up the device, which is quite nifty.

You’ll also get a kick out of the Kobo Stylus compatibility to help purchasing and notetaking. Available for pre-order now, they go public October 19.

 

728x90 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
HAR0586 LIVEPRO 728x902 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
728x90 Leaderboard REL Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
Antiglare 728x90 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Kobo Add Bluetooth Audio To Their Latest E Readers
Previous Post

Ring Adds Scary Doorbell Sounds For Halloween

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Unveil Tab S6 To Take On Surface, iPad Pro
in 'News'
TCL’s Tiny Palm Phone Lands At JB Hi-Fi
in 'News'
Apple Expand Free Macbook Keyboard Repair Program
in 'News'