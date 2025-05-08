Kodak Launches Luma 500 Portable Projector with Google TV and 10,500mAh Battery

Kodak has unveiled the Luma 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector, a lightweight and compact portable projector designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

Developed by C+A Global, the new device combines native 1080p Full HD resolution with Google TV 11, providing access to over 10,000 apps and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Weighing just 544 grams, the Luma 500 delivers a maximum projection size of 150 inches from a distance of around 3.8 meters.

It uses DLP projection technology and supports HDR and 4K input, although its brightness is limited to 150 ANSI lumens, making it best suited for dimly lit environments.

Luma 500 Lifestyle9372 Kodak Launches Luma 500 Portable Projector with Google TV and 10,500mAh Battery

The projector is powered by a built-in 10,500mAh battery that supports up to two hours of playback.

It includes features such as autofocus, keystone correction, and a 1.2:1 throw ratio.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB.

A tripod is also included for added flexibility.

With a 30ms input latency at 60Hz via HDMI, the Luma 500 can also handle casual gaming.

The device is available now in black and white colour options on Amazon for US$699.99.

