Kohler’s New Smart Toilet Sensor Analyses Waste for Health Insights

Kohler has launched the Dekoda, a toilet-mounted health tracker that uses optical sensors and spectroscopy to analyse waste and provide insights into hydration, gut health, and detect blood presence.

The Dekoda system includes the sensor unit, magnetic charging pad, and wall-mounted remote, available for preorder now at USD $599 in the US only.

The device installs on most toilet bowl rims using an expanding clamp mechanism, though Kohler warns it won’t function on darker-coloured toilets due to reduced lighting.

Advanced optical sensors use spectroscopy to “observe how light interacts with your waste,” angled downward to view only the bowl interior for privacy.

A magnetic battery on the exterior can be removed for charging without full uninstallation.

The wall-mounted remote includes a fingerprint sensor to differentiate multiple users.

The Kohler Health mobile app (currently iOS-only, Android coming soon) provides access to collected data including waste frequency, consistency, and shape. All data is end-to-end encrypted.

The system analyses patterns over several days to identify when users should hydrate more frequently or how dietary changes could improve digestion and nutrient absorption.

The Dekoda discreetly notifies users when blood is detected, a potential indicator of serious medical issues, though it cannot determine the source.

The alert ensures potentially serious symptoms don’t go unnoticed, enabling earlier medical consultation.

Access to health data requires a Kohler Health membership at USD $6.99 monthly or $70 annually for single users, or USD $12.99 monthly or $130 annually for family plans accommodating up to five users.

The Dekoda represents Kohler’s initiative to “turn the bathroom into a connected, data-informed health and wellness hub,” joining a growing category of smart home health monitoring devices.

The system targets health-conscious consumers seeking passive health tracking without behavioural changes.

The Dekoda is currently available for preorder in the US only, with international availability including Australia not yet announced.